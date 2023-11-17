Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,281 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

