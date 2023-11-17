Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,699 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 689,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

