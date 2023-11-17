Westpac Banking Corp Sells 194,408 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,408 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after purchasing an additional 213,551 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

