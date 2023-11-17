ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ResMed by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 2.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

