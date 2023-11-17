BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Company Profile



BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

