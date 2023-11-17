Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN opened at $66.16 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

