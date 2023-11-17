Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

