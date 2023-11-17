Westpac Banking Corp Sells 176,428 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.63%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

