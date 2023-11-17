Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.67 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

