ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

