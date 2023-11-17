US Bancorp DE Has $25.01 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.94 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.13.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

