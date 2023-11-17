US Bancorp DE Sells 4,723 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,452,505. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

