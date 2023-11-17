US Bancorp DE Has $27.35 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,757 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

