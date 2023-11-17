US Bancorp DE Has $31.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $31,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,917 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

