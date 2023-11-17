US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,314 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.