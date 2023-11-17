US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $37,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $525.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $528.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.