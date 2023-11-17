US Bancorp DE Sells 9,665 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

