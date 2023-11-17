US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $39,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $230.73.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
