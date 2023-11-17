US Bancorp DE Has $40.95 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $269.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

