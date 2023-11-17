Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 90,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 239,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $344.27 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.



