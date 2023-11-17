5,793 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.