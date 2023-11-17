Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 39,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 141.4% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $291.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average of $282.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $216.55 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

