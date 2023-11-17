Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Republic Services worth $46,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

