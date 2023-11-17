Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,858 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $54,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock worth $13,413,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

