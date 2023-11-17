Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

