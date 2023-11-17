Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

