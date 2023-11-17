Clarius Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

