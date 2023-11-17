Clarius Group LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 335,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

