Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

