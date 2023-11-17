Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,011,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BALL opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

