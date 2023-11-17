Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 68,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tenaris Stock Down 2.8 %

TS opened at $33.55 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.