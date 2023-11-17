Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 706 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

EXC opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

