Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,018,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,650,000 after acquiring an additional 436,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA opened at $259.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

