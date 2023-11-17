Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

EW opened at $67.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

