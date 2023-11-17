Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 667 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture stock opened at $327.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

