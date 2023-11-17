Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $176.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average is $175.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

