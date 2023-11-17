Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.