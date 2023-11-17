Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 4,598 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

