Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

