Clarius Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

