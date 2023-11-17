Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after buying an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $154.94 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

