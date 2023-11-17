Clarius Group LLC Acquires 840 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

American International Group stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.