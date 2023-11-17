The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

