Clarius Group LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.02) to GBX 2,860 ($35.12) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.82) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,170 ($38.93) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $36.81.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
