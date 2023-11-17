Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

BIIB opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

