Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

