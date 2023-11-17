Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

