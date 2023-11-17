SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

