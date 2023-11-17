Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 634.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 623.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

