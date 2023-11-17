Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

